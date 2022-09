OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to NE 23rd and Prospect.

The woman was in her home when someone outside opened fire, shooting her in the stomach, according to Oklahoma City police.

Oklahoma City emergency responders transporting a woman who was shot while inside her home. Image KFOR

She is listed as stable, police said.

The suspect’s face was concealed by a mask, according to officials.

An arrest has not yet been made.