UPDATE: Woman dies in hospital after caught in crossfire of shootout in Oklahoma City

A motorist was killed in Oklahoma City after becoming caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

UPDATE: The woman who was shot in the face while caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Oklahoma City on Friday has died.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials confirmed to KFOR that the woman died in a hospital.

The woman was driving through an intersection at Northeast 13th and Lottie when she was struck in the face by gunfire.

Police officials told KFOR that two suspects were shooting at each other in the area of the intersection.

The suspects have not been apprehended, but police are speaking with bystanders and obtaining descriptions of the suspects.

This is a developing situation.

