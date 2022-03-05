OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman was allegedly shot multiple times by her boyfriend.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 2400 block of East Madison Street, near 23rd and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, at 1:52 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with gunshot wounds in her chest and arms, according to a Police Department official.

The official said the woman’s companion shot her. He was arrested, and the woman was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The wounded woman was alert and able to speak with rescue workers and police. She went into surgery at around 3 a.m. and was last described as stable. It is unknown if she will make a full recovery, according to the official.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No further details were provided.