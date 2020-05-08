Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Coronavirus ‘Facts Not Fear’

Woman stabbed to death in Hugo; OSBI investigating death as homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Hugo as a homicide.

Ronnie Pierce, 48, was found dead at a residence in the 2600 block of East 2087 Road, according to an OSBI news release.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody,” the news release states. “The District Attorney’s Office will determine what charges, if any, will be filed in this case.”

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence Thursday afternoon regarding a domestic disturbance, according to the news release.

When deputies arrived, they found that Pierce had been stabbed. She died at the scene, the news release states.

OSBI did not release any further details.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter