Woman stabbed to death in Hugo; OSBI investigating death as homicide

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Hugo as a homicide.

Ronnie Pierce, 48, was found dead at a residence in the 2600 block of East 2087 Road, according to an OSBI news release.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody,” the news release states. “The District Attorney’s Office will determine what charges, if any, will be filed in this case.”

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence Thursday afternoon regarding a domestic disturbance, according to the news release.

When deputies arrived, they found that Pierce had been stabbed. She died at the scene, the news release states.

OSBI did not release any further details.