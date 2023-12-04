A Yukon woman is upset after receiving a scathing email this week from a photographer she paid to receive prints but hasn't over two months after the deadline.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Yukon woman is upset after receiving a scathing email from a photographer she’s paid but hasn’t receive photos from two months after the deadline.

Destiny Sayers said she is owed $150 worth of picture prints of her family from photographer Brandon Burton.

“I didn’t grow up with pictures of my family so I wanted to be able to do that for my family,” said Sayers. “We’ve worked with him in the past and never had problems but after not hearing from him for weeks on an ETA and the last email, it’s upsetting.”

Sayers said she and her family took the pictures earlier in the year and were told that in late August they would receive the final prints in the three-part package.

“It never came so I sent him an email after a few weeks asking for an update, I was very nice,” said Sayers.

On Burton’s website, it reads that he is a photographer and a psychic medium.

“I’m not bashing his medium skills at all,” said Sayers. “I just want my prints.”

In the first email, Sayers showed KFOR she sent it on November 6th and it read, “Hey I am following up on my photo order I placed a few weeks ago to see when we may receive them. I reached out to Kari and she informed me she is no longer handling that.”

Sayers said that she didn’t hear back from Burton so she sent another email that read; “Good morning, just following up on this email. It’s been a month since I placed this order.”

Still, Sayers said she didn’t hear back. “I just wanted to hear something from him, anything,” Sayers said.

The emails Sayers showed next were small and to the point. “Just following up on this.” “Following up again.”

Another Sayers said she sent read, “I still have not received my prints. It has been nearly 2 months since I ordered them. Can I please get a timeline?“

Eventually, one of the final ones read, “And again ANOTHER follow-up I will take you to court for my pictures. Upload your end of our contract.“

It was after that Sayers said she received an email in response.

“You’re someone that needs to calm down and relax your little precious ego honey. Your silly prints will be at your door step the moment they arrive. You won’t treat me the way you treat your husband and expect an answer the way he kisses your ass. Sorry boo-boo but your prints are on my time. And you’ll get them when I get them to you. Do you like your answer to your follow up? Or do you need me to appease your ego and make you feel special with an apology that I didn’t get to you during the weekends and the holidays you bothered me? Or with your expectiations of getting right back to you. You’ve got yourself fired from my company and I’ll warn every photographer out there about your name. Good luck this holiday sweet cheeks with your attitude. It won’t get you far with service providers. Sent from my iphone with the most love. Now consider yourself blocked and blessed. Brandon Burton

“Yes. I claim all of those words because you cannot treat service providers the way she was treating me,” said Burton.

KFOR contacted several addresses on YELP associated with what seemed to be Burton’s photography business but one address was a Coldstone Creamery in Edmond and another was an art studio.

Eventually, he was found at his home where KFOR asked Burton about the prints and the communication.

Burton said that he would end up sending the prints to Sayers eventually and on his own time.

“You’re going to put me on the news? Do you understand that my business and my family are all on the line? That I’m an entrepreneur who financially is going to lose everything,” said Burton.

Throughout the conversation, Burton mentioned several times that he is a successful medium throughout Oklahoma and that he is very well known.

“Oh I knew you all were coming to my house today, I’m a medium,” said Burton. “I was like, I need to call the news, I need them to come here,” said Burton.

“Her prints are on my time because I’m emotionally and physically unavailable to give her prints in the last two months,” said Burton.

Burton several times in the interview mentioned how times have been rough for him and that was one of the reasons he didn’t end up giving her prints back.

“You’re threatening to sue me so I sent out that response,” said Burton. “I have three children and we have school and I’m trying to get everything together. People have this idea that I’m this local celebrity. And everyone is against me but that’s why I’m so excited that the news is here right now. Thank God, baby.”

“I just wanted him to reach back out to me and let me know,” said Sayers.

When asked about not contacting Sayers back through email, Burton said that he doesn’t check his emails regularly.

“I don’t live on my emails. I don’t have an email answerer. I don’t sit on my email. I’m not an email provider,” said Burton. “I don’t live on my email!”

Sayers said that she hopes he ends up still delivering the prints.

“I’m on the verge of death over here and I’m just trying to rid it out and all she cares about are her prints,” said Burton. “What else do you want to know, I’m a loaded baked potato baby. If she was in front of me right now I would say I’m sorry but I will never take back what I said and you (she) need to fix your ego.”

KFOR was eventually kicked off Burton’s property, but he followed them to their vehicle where he admitted there are other clients or former clients with a similar situation as with Sayers.

“You need to be in my corner, there’s a reason it’s not happening and it’s not because I’m holding onto people’s money. What do they need, prints? I will go right now and go down to some print shop and I will find a babysitter and I will take care of business,” said Burton.

As of Saturday, Sayers has not received the prints.