OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department officials are working to get to the bottom of a northwest Oklahoma City housefire that injured a woman.

The blaze ignited just after 9 a.m. Thursday near 86th and Western.

The fire started near a bedroom in the home. A woman was inside when it ignited.

The woman escaped, but she suffered burns to her hands.

Paramedics treated her at the scene.

The fire is under investigation.