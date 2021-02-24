Woman suing man charged with shooting her over Nazi flag theft

ENID, Okla. (KFOR/ Enid News & Eagle) – An Oklahoma woman is now suing the man charged with shooting her several times in Garfield County.

In June, deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Enid after neighbors heard gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman lying in a ditch.

“The female had multiple gunshot wounds, so my deputies rendered aid to her,” Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said.

Helm said the woman was at a party across the street from the home of 44-year-old Alexander John Feaster.

According to the sheriff, the victim was dared to try and steal one of the two swastika flags that hang in Feaster’s front yard. So, she ran over to do it.

“On the way back, someone hollered gun,” Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired.”

Feaster was arrested on charges of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Now, the victim in the case is suing Feaster for negligence.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, Kyndal McVey filed a lawsuit against Feaster for acting in “reckless disregard.”

She is suing Feaster for $75,000 in medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages.