Woman, suspect killed during hostage situation in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A hostage situation took a dangerous turn in Tulsa over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a possible hostage situation at an apartment complex.

Investigators soon learned that a man had taken a woman and two young children hostage inside one of the apartment units.

As authorities attempted to speak with the suspect, they say the suspect killed the woman.

Officers were able to rescue the two young children, and the suspect was shot and killed.

So far, no other information has been released.

