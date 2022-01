ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Enid police are searching for a woman who allegedly used a bogus ID to obtain hundreds of dollars in medical services.

Investigators say the woman, who is pictured in the fake ID below, used the ID in October.

A fraud suspect used a fake ID to obtain medical services in Enid.

The bill, which came to more than $700, was sent to the Texas address listed on the card.

The woman pictured on the license doesn’t live at the Texas address.

If you recognize the woman please call the Enid Police Department at (580) 242-7000.