ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman in Ada has been waiting nearly a month to hear back from her insurance company after she got hit by a car in September. She told News 4, she needs the car fixed so she can take her daughter to chemotherapy appointments.

Sue Flohr said she last heard from Shelter Insurance three weeks ago. She tried to call again last week, but hasn’t heard anything. However, after calling News 4, Flohr finally got a response that gives her hope repairs can be made soon.

“September 19th, I was on my way to work in the morning and there was a truck with a trailer in front of me and a man crossed the center line,” said Sue Flohr.

According to the police report, the driver crossed into Flohr’s lane and hit the drivers side of her car.

While the wreck didn’t make her car a total loss, she said she needs the car to be fixed for the long drive to the doctor’s office.

“We usually use this car to take my daughter to chemotherapy treatment. She’s a patient at the Cancer Center at Integris on Memorial Highway.

Her daughter, Ricki, was diagnosed with Advanced Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer 2 years ago.

Flohr said she was in contact with shelter insurance at the beginning of October, but has been left in the dark for almost a month.

News 4 reached out multiple times to the company on Monday, but didn’t get an answer. Flohr, did.

“After I called KFOR today and talked with you, they have done nothing but dial my telephone number. I have yet to talk to anyone. But yeah, you guys really made a big difference,” said Flohr.

We also spoke to the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner on Flohr’s case.

He said anyone can file a complaint with them and they’ll try to get some answers.

“In other words, it’s not going quick enough. She’s not getting satisfaction. She’s frustrated. We’re going to go to bat to see what’s going on there,” said glen mulready, ok insurance commissioner.

Even though Flohr did finally get a response from her insurance company on Monday, the Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner says his office will also work on calling shelter insurance on behalf of Flohr.