Woman walks 24 hours straight for Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma Camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Diana Rogers Jaeger is willing to go the distance to support STEM education for the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

"We have a $12.2 million capital campaign that we're trying to finish, so this is my way of trying to cross the finish line,” Diana Rogers Jaeger.

Jaeger is the board president of the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

Recently, she committed to running or walking on the treadmill for 24 hours straight in order to raise money for Camp Trivera.

Although her sneakers will be getting some miles, she is not alone.

Lawmakers, education leaders, and members of the media are walking alongside Jaeger because they believe in the mission.

"As a father of a 4-month-old daughter, I'm so excited to get her enrolled in Girl Scouts when she's at that age and be able to go out and sell cookies and teach her about entrepreneurship and STEM,” Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Dollens, (D) South Oklahoma City, said.

Jaeger said that she got the idea from her dad.

"And then I remembered my father had actually done a 24-hour treadmill marathon when I was a kid to raise money for our YMCA, and I thought, 'I've done marathon training. I can do this!'" she said.

Jaeger says she plans to only get off the treadmill in order to go to the restroom.

"I am eating and snacking and drinking on the treadmill, so I'm really trying to limit my time off the treadmill,” Jaeger said.

The money raised from the event will go toward Camp Trivera, a 17-acre STEM-focused camp, which is expected to open near the Oklahoma City Zoo in the fall.

"As early as third grade, girls actually form their STEM identity so if we don't get them engaged in simple science activities, learning about math and the outdoors, then they don't get inspired," said Shannon Evers, CEO Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

Each step is leading to a brighter future for girls and for Oklahoma’s future workforce.

Every dollar raised is being matched by the Inasmuch Foundation, and they have $200,000 left to go.

You can donate to the cause online.