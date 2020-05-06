Woman who died in OHP pursuit crash ID’d as Oklahoma City resident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman has been identified as one of two people who died in a vehicle crash that occurred in Creek County at the end of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit.

Both passenger Nicole Ann Stephens, 30, of Oklahoma City and driver Joshua Kyle Priest, 33, of Bowlegs died in a crash that occurred on April 29, according to an Oklahoma Department of Public Safety news release.

Both Priest and Stephens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Darren Potter attempted to stop Priest, who was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze on the Turner Turnpike, for a speeding violation.

Priest drove off as Potter approached his vehicle, according to the news release.

Priest turned onto State Highway 48 and proceeded to flee down multiple county roads, the news release states.

The pursuit, which lasted 15 minutes, ended when Potter performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” on Priest’s vehicle.

“[Priest’s] vehicle departed the roadway, struck a bridge abutment, overturned and caught fire,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigations Section and Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident, and Potter is on paid administrative leave during this investigation.