Woman who walked away from Oklahoma City Corrections Center arrested

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who walked away from Oklahoma City Corrections Center last month was arrested in Tulsa County this week.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 21-year-old Kylie Pridemore walked away from Oklahoma City Corrections Center on March 14.

She was serving several sentences from Tulsa County including fraud, second-degree burglary, and possession of stolen property.

Pridemore, along with her boyfriend, Joel Dean, were arrested at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday after a traffic stop on State Highway 51.

Pridemore has been quarantined since Friday at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in compliance with CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

ODOC agents will present the district attorney with escape charges, adding additional time behind bars.

Officers booked Dean at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center for obstructing an officer and harboring a fugitive.

When he was arrested, Dean, 35, was serving several deferred and suspended sentences out of Tulsa County for crimes including pawning stolen goods, grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance, joyriding, obstructing an officer, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State troopers and U.S. Marshals fugitive task force members helped make the arrests.