STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman who went missing after making a stop at a Piedmont Triad campground was found on Tuesday and will face charges in North Carolina, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Stokes County deputies were told by the Love County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma that Jessica Straub was found alongside a reported stolen van from Pinnacle.

The SCSO was told she was not hurt and was taken into custody. Oklahoma deputies let her family know she was not harmed.

Straub is being held in Oklahoma pending extradition proceedings to bring her back to North Carolina.

She will face charges in North Carolina for felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.