Woman with warrants in three counties arrested after days of tracking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers and members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect with warrants in three county’s Tuesday night after days of tracking her.

Lucinda Chupco was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm. Chupco had three warrants out for her arrest in Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Seminole counties.

“She gets high on the radar,” said Mike Booth, the Pottawatomie County sheriff. “Anybody does when they pull out a gun and start pointing it at somebody.”

Booth said it was a long road of research and tracking. Officers with Oklahoma City police and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task force spent all day Tuesday tracking her, traveling as far as Ada.

“Nobody ever had the option to, ‘Let’s quit for a while and then we’ll come back and search some more,’” Booth said. “That wasn’t an option.”

Booth added that she kept moving locations.

“She was moving to where she thought she was safer,” Booth said.

However, they stayed on the trail. The tracking led them to an Oklahoma City home. Body cam footage received by KFOR Wednesday shows members of the task force kicking down doors and searching rooms to find Chupco.

“Come on Lu, be smart. I’m only going to ask one more time and then we’re going to start moving in to get you,” said David Dewitt said, a member of the sheriff’s fugitive task force. “The kind of charges you’re wanted for makes us a little bit scared. We all got guns, and I’d just rather not do that.”

There was a lot of prying before they decided to move in. They checked multiple rooms and came up empty. Eventually, they found her under a bed.

“Hey! come out,” one of the officers in the body camera video said. “I see your feet, get out.”

“Just walk out of here peacefully and we’ll treat you right,” Dewitt said.

The cuffs were placed around her wrists and she was taken outside.

“We’re all a team and working together as a team. The bad guys aren’t going to get away, and as they climb higher on our priority list, we’re going to catch them a little faster,” Booth said.

Chupco was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm. Booth said other agencies that assisted in what led up to her arrest were the Earlsboro Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office and the Shawnee Police Department.

