Woman’s body found inside Spencer home

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Spencer.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a medical call at a home near N.E. 50th and Post Rd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a woman inside the bathroom of the home.

So far, no details are being released.

However, authorities tell KFOR that one man has been taken into custody.

