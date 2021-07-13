Woman’s body pulled from Oklahoma City pond

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned shortly after jumping into an Oklahoma City pond.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to Edwards Park, located near N.E. 15th St. and Bryant on a reported drowning.

Witnesses told investigators that a woman took off her clothes and jumped into the pond, but she never resurfaced.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s dive team located her body.

According to an incident report by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim was identified as 41-year-old Shenika Jones.

