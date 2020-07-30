Woman’s cold case still unsolved, but not forgotten, OSBI says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 35 years after a woman was stabbed during her usual run in the morning, investigators are still searching for answers in her murder.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 28, 1984, Judy Weichert went out for her usual run.

However, at 9:45 a.m., the 34-year-old was found stabbed on the side of an Oklahoma City road. She was alive and able to describe her attacker.

She was then taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they are still looking for Weichert’s murderer.

“Her case may be cold, but 36 years later it has not been forgotten,” said the OSBI.

If you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at (800) 632-TIPS, the OSBI at (800) 522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

Latest stories: