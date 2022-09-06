OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

“The DA’s office will look at and decide what charges are appropriate to file in this case,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight told KFOR that the woman’s ex-boyfriend removed her AC unit at the Cherry Hill Estates early Tuesday morning. As he tried to crawl inside, Knight said the suspect was shot in the chin by another man inside the unit.

“He was involved in a relationship with someone there who was inside the home at one point in a previous relationship and had lived there for a while,” said Knight.

Knight stated the ex-friend and another person inside were unaware that it was the ex-boyfriend trying to get inside. They thought he was an intruder.

The suspect not only took a bullet to his face but drove to a friend’s house in Del City.

Around 3 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home along Delmar Rd.

That’s also where Del City and Oklahoma City Police Departments locked down the area for two hours. They were looking for clues from the alleged suspect’s friends.

“It’s got a domestic component to it,” said Knight. “We’ll see where the evidence takes us.”

A white pickup truck believed to be driven by the ex-boyfriend was towed away from the Del City scene.

Right now, the suspect is said to be recovering in the hospital. Police are not releasing the alleged suspect’s name because he has not been arrested.