EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It probably kept you up Sunday night as storms rolled through Oklahoma City and plenty of thunder and lightning came along with it.

One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out. Luckily, that was not the case, but it still did some damage.

“So, this is where the outlet exploded,” Sarah Heck said, while pointing KFOR to the spot where an outlet exploded out of her wall.

Heck said it was a frightening Sunday night after her home was struck by lightning. She said she had just gotten her son ready for bed when she heard a loud bang.

“It was so loud,” Heck said. “I thought like either lightning struck the windows somehow or like the wind blew the windows out. It was really, really loud.”

It was powerful enough that it blew this outlet out of the wall and scorched it.

“The plate was all the way clear down the hallway when I came in here and just found all the pieces everywhere,” Heck said.

After seeing another one of her outlets had been burned, she called 911 and the Oklahoma City Fire Department came out to investigate.

“They brought some type of instrument that checked the temperature in the walls and made sure it wasn’t hot, looked in the attic,” Heck said.

“It’s just a dangerous situation whenever you have a storm like that moving through town,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fortunately, no active fire was found, but they did say a breaker tripped.

This was also in the middle of a fairly busy night for Fulkerson and the Oklahoma City Fire Department. This was just one of potentially eight lightning strike calls.

One of which was near I-240 and S. Walker Avenue, which they labeled as a grass fire they think could’ve been caused by the lightning. They also had four calls to help people stranded in their cars in high water.

In three of those, they actually arrived to people inside the car.

“We actually assisted people out of the vehicles into a safer area,” Fulkerson said.

Luckily, Heck was only left with some electrical issues including a couple of potentially broken TV’s. She said they have put in a call to an electrician and are hoping to get it all fixed up soon.

“It was very scary,” she said.

The only active fire found by the fire department was the grass fire, according to Fulkerson.

At least one of the other homes they went to though, they smelled smoke and had to investigate the attic and other areas. No active fire was found there either.