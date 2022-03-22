OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eight women will be honored for their achievements when they are inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women has chosen eight women to be honored at the induction ceremony on Friday, April 29 at the Omni Hotel and Resort in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Whether positively elevating the status of women and girls, opening new frontiers for women, or achievements in her professional work the 2022 class of OWHOF is special. We are honored to recognize these women with such a high honor for women of our great state,” said OCSW Chair Victoria Woods.

In order to be eligible for the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, nominees must live in Oklahoma or be a former resident of the Sooner State. They were all nominated because they have made enduring contributions to the state of Oklahoma.

The 2022 inductees of the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame are:

Sue Anne Arnall : Arnall is the founder of the Arnall Family Foundation, which is focused on improving child welfare, animal welfare, and criminal justice reform. She is also the creator of the Diversion Hub, a program helping incarcerated women and men.

: Arnall is the founder of the Arnall Family Foundation, which is focused on improving child welfare, animal welfare, and criminal justice reform. She is also the creator of the Diversion Hub, a program helping incarcerated women and men. Carleen Burger : Burger lobbied for prenatal exams and health care for incarcerated women. She is also a generous supporter and advocate of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation.

: Burger lobbied for prenatal exams and health care for incarcerated women. She is also a generous supporter and advocate of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation. Janice Dobbs : Dobbs is the former corporate secretary of Chesapeake Energy and Devon Energy who played a pivotal role in turning two small, local oil and gas companies into international enterprises.

: Dobbs is the former corporate secretary of Chesapeake Energy and Devon Energy who played a pivotal role in turning two small, local oil and gas companies into international enterprises. Wanda Jackson : Singer, songwriter, and two-time Grammy nominee, Jackson is counted among the first female stars in country music. She has been inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

: Singer, songwriter, and two-time Grammy nominee, Jackson is counted among the first female stars in country music. She has been inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Betty McElderry : McElderry is the chair of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. George Nigh’s administration. She was recognized by Campaign and Elections Magazine as one of 74 outstanding women who helped change America.

: McElderry is the chair of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. George Nigh’s administration. She was recognized by Campaign and Elections Magazine as one of 74 outstanding women who helped change America. Roseline Nsikak : Nsikak is a philanthropist, a psychotherapist, and CEO/Founder of two mental/behavioral health agencies. Her career has been dedicated to treating children, adolescents, and adults suffering from mental illness and drug/alcohol dependence.

: Nsikak is a philanthropist, a psychotherapist, and CEO/Founder of two mental/behavioral health agencies. Her career has been dedicated to treating children, adolescents, and adults suffering from mental illness and drug/alcohol dependence. Dr. Kayse Shrum : Shrum is the 19th president of Oklahoma State University and the first woman to lead the institution. She also became the youngest and first female president and dean of a medical school in the state of Oklahoma. Shrum was also Oklahoma’s first Secretary of Science and Innovation, and helped form Oklahoma’s largest COVID diagnostics lab.

: Shrum is the 19th president of Oklahoma State University and the first woman to lead the institution. She also became the youngest and first female president and dean of a medical school in the state of Oklahoma. Shrum was also Oklahoma’s first Secretary of Science and Innovation, and helped form Oklahoma’s largest COVID diagnostics lab. Anna Belle Wiedemann: Wiedemann spent her life promoting Oklahoma agriculture and ‘Made in Oklahoma’ food products throughout the world. Serving the public as a state representative and county commissioner, she eventually became the Director of International Trade and Rural Development with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.