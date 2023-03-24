OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – House Bill 1449, better known as the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” overwhelmingly passed through the House on Thursday.

“This will protect Oklahoma values,” said the bill’s author, Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin. “House bill 1449 reaffirms that sex is a biological term.”

The measure passed by a vote of 76-19. It would “preserve biological sex as a distinct legal category.” It also defines what several terms such as “father,” “mother,” “male,” “female,” “man or boy,” “woman or girl,” “person,” “natural person,” and “sex” mean.

“There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes in places like on the sports field, prisons, locker rooms, restrooms and domestic violence shelters,” Hasenbeck said in a House of Representatives press release. “Women must have a space to engage in sports, education and community together safely without constantly worrying about whether their safety and privacy will be protected. Misrepresenting what a woman is in legal issues jeopardizes those things. This declaration is just common-sense.”

According to the bill’s summary, it also clarifies that “equal” in reference to sex will not be construed to mean same or identical and that differentiating between the sexes will not necessarily be construed as treating the sexes unequally.

“This also provides protection for women who do not consent to gender redefining terms,” said Hasenbeck.

However, those against it argue the bill is not inclusive.

“When we keep separating people and not giving equal treatment, we are a detriment to our society,” argued Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater.

Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, says the bill doesn’t actually outline what a woman should be able to have access to.

“It is not a bill about truly protecting anybody, because if it was and there would have been, but it was a bill to create a separate and unequal Oklahoma for trans women and girls,” said Rep. Turner.

The measure now heads over to the Senate.