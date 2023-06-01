OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even with weather delays Thursday evening impacting game times for the Women’s College World Series, softball fans from all over the country descended on Oklahoma City for a chance to see which teams will get a shot at the national title.

” It sells out in less than 24 hours. People don’t even know who’s playing yet and they’re willing to travel across the country to come be a part of this tournament in this championship,” said Adam Wisniewski, Visit OKC.

While the Sooners and the Pokes were battling for victory against some of the best teams across the country, there was just as much hustling behind the scenes, shuttling visitors to and from the games.

Officials estimate the games could bring is an much as or more than $25 million to OKC.

For the first time, small business owners are also setting up shop around Remington Park.

“We’ll have food trucks every day and a plethora of different vendors,” said Ryan Hilton, Marketing Director of Remington Park.