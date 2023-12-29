SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Shawnee announced Friday the “iconic” totem pole is back in Woodland Veterans Park!

Shawnee city leaders say the appreciation goes out to the SkillsUSA American Spirit Team for organizing the refurbishment project, and the Gordon Cooper Technology Center students and instructors for making the totem pole look new again.

Totem pole, Image courtesy of The City of Shawnee Totem pole with students, Image courtesy of The City of Shawnee

Students from the Gordon Cooper Technology Center researched the history of the totem pole and strived to preserve the intent behind the original design, says City of Shawnee officials.

According to Ken Landry of the Pottawatomie County Historical Society, this was the second totem pole ever designed for the City of Shawnee. The first carving was done by Charles Mooney in 1928, and the resulting totem pole currently belongs to the Historical Society.

The design of the totem pole currently located in Woodland Veterans Park was carved by Jerry Hathcock in 1991 and has stood in the park ever since.

SkillsUSA is a student-led partnership between education facilities and industry, designed to build career-ready graduates and the skilled workforce on which our Nation depends.

To learn more about Skills USA, please visit www.skillsusa.org.