ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 35-year-old Woodward man has died following a crash in Alfalfa County.

Around 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-45, at the intersection of County Road 650, in Helena.

Investigators say 35-year-old Michael Hasten was driving southbound on County Road 650 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

According to the accident report, a 2008 Chevy Suburban hit Hasten’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Hasten was pronounced dead at the scene.