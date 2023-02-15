OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the nation’s premier retailers of woodworking tools and supplies will open its first store in Oklahoma next month.

Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its first store in Oklahoma in March at 4901 N. May Ave. in the Mayfair Village Shopping Center.

Organizers say the 9,930 square-foot retail location will feature thousands of products plus a state-of-the-art classroom for hands-on classes.

“It’s always exciting to introduce ourselves to a new state, and we couldn’t be happier to be joining the community in Oklahoma City with our newest Rockler store,” said Joe Kester, Rockler’s Vice President of Retail. “Rockler prides itself on providing an inviting store experience with experts in-store who can help customers find the right high-quality products, meet their needs for unique lumber, plus hold fun, hands-on classes to introduce people to woodworking. Whatever the project is, we’ve got experts who can help find the right materials for the job.”

The shop says it will also feature a lumber outlet to make shopping for hardwood lumber more consumer friendly.

Rockler has over 40 retail locations across 25 states.