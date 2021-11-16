Work begins on pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews will begin working on a pedestrian bridge over a busy part of an Oklahoma City roadway this week.

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway Blvd. will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail. It will also provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists, and runners across NW Expressway.

The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets Safer City Bond Program.

The project began this week and is expected to continue through the fall of 2022.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures throughout the project. 

