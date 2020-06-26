Worker injured after excavator tips over at construction site

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A worker was taken to nearby hospital after an accident at a construction site on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident in the 4900 block of S. County Line Rd.

Initial reports indicated that an excavator flipped at a construction site, trapping the operator.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the operator was conscious but was wedged between the excavator and a concrete vault.

After digging a little more, firefighters and police officers worked together to pull the victim from the wreckage.

Once he was out, he was placed on a stretcher and moved to an ambulance waiting nearby.

It appears the victim suffered injuries to his legs, but the extent of those injuries is not known. Fortunately, he appeared to be conscious and was talking with first responders.