HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has died after a trench collapse in Holdenville.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on April 10, dispatchers with Hughes County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a trench collapse near the intersection of Vorhees and 3rd St. in Holdenville.

Investigators say a local contractor was replacing a compromised sewer line at a residence when the trench collapsed, trapping one worker in the bottom.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts.

Around 11:30 p.m., crews were able to recover the body of Jose Valenzuela.

“The investigation is still ongoing and has been turned over to OSHA and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation in coordination with the Holdenville Police Department,” Chief Kyle Lening, with the Holdenville Police Department, said in a statement.