OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders were called to a northeast Oklahoma City work site Monday afternoon on a report of a worker’s leg caught in an auger.

Authorities were called to a field near NE 36th and Grand around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say Standard Testing was operating a drilling rig for soil testing when a worker’s leg and clothing were caught up in the rotating auger portion of the equipment.

The worker was rushed to the hospital. There is currently no word on their condition.