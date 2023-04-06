OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Employers are looking to recruit for more than 3,000 positions at the April WORKlahoma Job Fair.

According to Work Ready Oklahoma, the WORKlahoma Job Fair is coming to the Metro Technology Center’s Springlake Campus Tuesday, April 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“This job fair focuses on employers that have potential for growth and career pathways within their organizations,” said Jamie Yarbrough, an Employment Development Specialist with Work Ready Oklahoma.

Officials say some of the employers looking to hire at the event include:

Tinker Federal Credit Union

OU Health

Hertz

T-Mobile

The Science Museum of Oklahoma

UPS

For a full list of employers, click here.

“With Work Ready Oklahoma backing WORKlahoma, we are able provide resume writing, job skills, and job placement,” said Yarbrough. “And we are able help the job seekers find, get and keep long-term sustainable employment.”

Work Ready Oklahoma says attendees can look forward to free professional headshots, on-site interviews, and the chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes.

For more information or to sign up for the job fair, visit workreadyoklahoma.com.