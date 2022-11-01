OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The WORKlahoma job fair returns November 9 to Oklahoma City, where job seekers can meet and interview with employers.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Will Rogers Theatre & Events Center.

Employers hiring at WORKlahoma are:

Amazon

City of Midwest City

Nortek Air Solutions

Sunbeam Family Services

Oklahoma City Housing Authority

TTEC

Edmond Public Schools Transportation

Integris Health

Work Ready Oklahoma

HAC/Homeland

Metro Technology Centers

Army and Air Force Exchange (AAFES)

Locke Supply

Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc

Tinker Federal Credit Union

Palfinger

Mosaic Personnel Solutions

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

City of Oklahoma City

Aimbridge Hospitality

Remington Park Racing & Casino

Just Kids Pediatrics

Omni Oklahoma City Hotel

Lopez Foods

M-D Building Products

TRUE Dads

ASM Global

OU Health Sciences Center

YWCA OKC

Oklahoma County Government

Elara Caring

Electrical Training Alliance of Western Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder

Central OK Workforce Innovation Board (COWIB)

Veterans Upward Bound

Fuse3 Solutions

Dell Technologies Inc

Family Expectations

Attendees can also receive free professional headshots and will have a chance to win over $2,500 worth of door prizes.

Learn more on Work Ready Oklahoma’s website.