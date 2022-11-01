OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The WORKlahoma job fair returns November 9 to Oklahoma City, where job seekers can meet and interview with employers.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Will Rogers Theatre & Events Center.

Employers hiring at WORKlahoma are:

  • Amazon
  • City of Midwest City
  • Nortek Air Solutions
  • Sunbeam Family Services
  • Oklahoma City Housing Authority
  • TTEC
  • Edmond Public Schools Transportation
  • Integris Health
  • Work Ready Oklahoma
  • HAC/Homeland
  • Metro Technology Centers
  • Army and Air Force Exchange (AAFES)
  • Locke Supply
  • Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc
  • Tinker Federal Credit Union
  • Palfinger
  • Mosaic Personnel Solutions
  • Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
  • City of Oklahoma City
  • Aimbridge Hospitality
  • Remington Park Racing & Casino
  • Just Kids Pediatrics
  • Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
  • Lopez Foods
  • M-D Building Products
  • TRUE Dads
  • ASM Global
  • OU Health Sciences Center
  • YWCA OKC
  • Oklahoma County Government
  • Elara Caring
  • Electrical Training Alliance of Western Oklahoma
  • Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Central OK Workforce Innovation Board (COWIB)
  • Veterans Upward Bound
  • Fuse3 Solutions
  • Dell Technologies Inc
  • Family Expectations

Attendees can also receive free professional headshots and will have a chance to win over $2,500 worth of door prizes.

Learn more on Work Ready Oklahoma’s website.