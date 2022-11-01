OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The WORKlahoma job fair returns November 9 to Oklahoma City, where job seekers can meet and interview with employers.
The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Will Rogers Theatre & Events Center.
Employers hiring at WORKlahoma are:
- Amazon
- City of Midwest City
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Sunbeam Family Services
- Oklahoma City Housing Authority
- TTEC
- Edmond Public Schools Transportation
- Integris Health
- Work Ready Oklahoma
- HAC/Homeland
- Metro Technology Centers
- Army and Air Force Exchange (AAFES)
- Locke Supply
- Midwest Hose & Specialty Inc
- Tinker Federal Credit Union
- Palfinger
- Mosaic Personnel Solutions
- Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
- City of Oklahoma City
- Aimbridge Hospitality
- Remington Park Racing & Casino
- Just Kids Pediatrics
- Omni Oklahoma City Hotel
- Lopez Foods
- M-D Building Products
- TRUE Dads
- ASM Global
- OU Health Sciences Center
- YWCA OKC
- Oklahoma County Government
- Elara Caring
- Electrical Training Alliance of Western Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Central OK Workforce Innovation Board (COWIB)
- Veterans Upward Bound
- Fuse3 Solutions
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Family Expectations
Attendees can also receive free professional headshots and will have a chance to win over $2,500 worth of door prizes.
Learn more on Work Ready Oklahoma’s website.