World class canoe competition coming to OKC with Olympic & world champs competing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The International Canoe Federation Super Cup is bringing Olympians and world champions to Oklahoma City.

The event will be held on the Oklahoma River in downtown Oklahoma City on Aug. 21 and 22, featuring men’s and women’s kayak and canoe races, as well as the “very popular” mixed canoe race, according to a RIVERSPORT news release.

Past Super Cup competitions have been held in Barnaul, Russia, and Linyi, China.

“After hosting Super Cups in Russia and then China, it made a lot of sense to take the 2020 version to the United States, so we were particularly thrilled when Oklahoma City expressed interest in hosting the event,” said ICF Secretary-General Simon Toulson.

The 2020 event in Oklahoma City will have “generous” prize money and be televised live around the world, including on Eurosport and NBC in America.

The Super Cup will be held two weeks after the Olympic Games in Tokyo conclude. The best canoe sprint athletes in the world have been invited to compete, according to the news release.

ICF Super Cup competitions include races over unusual distances. The 2018 event featured races over 350 meters. Last year’s event in China required athletes to sprint down a 300-meter course.

“The athletes who have competed so far love the format, they love the relaxed atmosphere and they love the camaraderie with fellow competitors. This year, they’ll be racing against athletes who only weeks before were Olympic athletes,” Toulson said.

The Super Cup will help advance Oklahoma City’s efforts to establish the Boathouse District and Oklahoma River as a global destination for paddlesports, RIVERSPORT Executive Director Mike Knopp said.

“We are honored to host this event as it perfectly aligns with the spirit of innovation that has driven the development of the Boathouse District as a world-class urban venue with state-of-the-art facilities and the world’s only stadium-lit river race course,” Knopp said.