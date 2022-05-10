PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A World War I projectile was safely disposed of after it was brought to the Pauls Valley Police Department.

Police say a man brought the projectile into the police station on Tuesday.

Military ordinance from World War I. Image Pauls Valley PD.

Fort Sill soldiers determined it was likely a training round used during World War I and was no longer charged.

Police Department officials say if you have what you believe is military ordnance, do not take it to the police station. Instead, call police and they will make arrangements for it to be picked up in a safe manner.

The projectile was taken to Fort Sill for safe disposal.