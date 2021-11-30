World War II soldier killed in action to be laid to rest in Del City

Fleeman

Credit: Department of Defense

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A World War II soldier will finally be laid to rest after being killed in action in 1944.

Army Pvt. Archie V. Fleeman was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division during World War II.

His unit was part of the Hürtgen Forest offensive in Germany, where he served as a stretcher bearer for wounded troops.

Fleeman was reported missing in action on Nov. 11, 1944. He was just 19-years-old.

Following several investigations in the region, Fleeman was declared non-recoverable in September of 1951.

In recent years, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of remains found by a German team in 1946 possibly belonged to Fleeman.

The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in August of 2018 and sent for analysis.

The remains matched Fleeman on Sept. 23, 2021.

Now, his remains will be interred at Sunny Lane Funeral Home and Cemetery on Dec. 10.

