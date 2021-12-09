World’s largest Christmas tree repaired following damage by notorious Oklahoma wind

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Enid say the world’s largest tree is shining brighter than ever, despite suffering damage earlier this week.

In October, the world’s tallest Christmas tree arrived in Enid after making the 1,800 mile trek from northern California.

“The White House has a 35-foot tree, Rockefeller center has a 75-foot tree, why shouldn’t we have a 140-foot tree in Enid, Oklahoma?!” said Enid Mayor George Pankonin.

Organizers say the tree is the centerpiece of ‘The One’ event.

On Monday morning, officials with the Enid Police Department warned the public to avoid the area around the tree after the top of the tree was broken.

The heavy branch was left hanging by guy wires.

Approximately 27 feet of the tree broke off from the top, but was safely retrieved, lowered to the ground, and has now been repaired and re-attached to the top.





Photos provided by The One

Due to the wind damage, a small portion of the tree was lost, but Don Rose, lead engineer for The One and locally-owned company, Kline Signs, re-attached the top with a new addition – a custom-built 5-ft LED light star.

The Tanenbaum now stands at 141 feet (with the star addition) and will be on display until Jan. 6.