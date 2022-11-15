ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The world’s tallest Christmas tree is being lit up once again.

“The Christ Tree” will once again light the eastern edge of Oklahoma’s Great Plain. The second annual Christmas event hosted by The One opens its 40-day-multi-event with the tree lighting ceremony in downtown Enid, Oklahoma, on November 25.

“Last year’s opening night was beyond anything we expected, bringing more than 30,000 people to downtown Enid. This year, we anticipate even more people to come and enjoy a truly magical evening that includes seeing the world’s tallest Christmas tree light up for the first time this holiday season,” said Kyle Williams, founder of The One and president of Jiffy Trip. “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience that has touched so many people from across the nation, and we are looking forward to another memorable evening.”

The One has also announced that Enid resident, school teacher and retired director of Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, Anne Price, will be grand lighting marshal for their opening night.

This year’s festivities will begin in conjunction with Enid Lights Up the Plains at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. The welcome ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the lighting of The Christ Tree just before 8 p.m.

This year’s 140-foot tree traveled 2,000 miles for California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest and will be dressed in 20,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 ornaments.

“This would not be possible without our presenting sponsors Takkion and Jiffy Trip, as well as our amazing community, volunteers and sponsors,” Jerald Gilbert, city manager of Enid said. “The One has been such a wonderful gift and has reached tens of thousands of people who now know Enid because of this event. In conjunction with Enid Lights Up the Plains, our city is a beacon to the nation regarding the true spirit and meaning of Christmas.”

For more information about the holiday event, please visit this link.