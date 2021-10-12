World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Oklahoma

World's largest fresh cut Christmas tree

Credit: Lindsey Fry

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is making its way to Oklahoma.

The 140-foot tall, fresh-cut Christmas tree will be trucked in from just outside the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California to downtown Enid.

World's largest fresh cut Christmas tree
Credit: Lindsey Fry

The tree is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The public is invited to a family-friendly event at Stride Bank Center, south of the arena located at 301 S. Independence, to celebrate the arrival.

Credit: Lindsey Fry

The tree will be officially craned into its annual location on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The tree will be the start of ‘The One’ event, which is a 42-day event celebrating the Christmas holiday with concerts, plays, and events to ring in the season.

