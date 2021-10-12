World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – The world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is making its way to Oklahoma.
The 140-foot tall, fresh-cut Christmas tree will be trucked in from just outside the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California to downtown Enid.
The tree is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.
The public is invited to a family-friendly event at Stride Bank Center, south of the arena located at 301 S. Independence, to celebrate the arrival.
The tree will be officially craned into its annual location on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The tree will be the start of ‘The One’ event, which is a 42-day event celebrating the Christmas holiday with concerts, plays, and events to ring in the season.