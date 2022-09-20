OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Deputy Mark Johns stopped by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday just weeks after being shot during an encounter while serving eviction papers.

Johns and Swartz were both shot in August while attempting to serve an eviction notice.

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Benjamin Plank led police on a high-speed chase on I-35 after shooting two Johns and Swartz and and attempted to shoot a third.

The deputies were serving were serving an eviction notice in the 2200 block of S.W. 78th Street in Oklahoma City when they were allegedly shot by Plank.

Sgt. Swartz died from his injuries and Investigator Johns fought for his life in the hospital.

After the fatal shooting, Mark Johns recovered from his wounds and returned home while Oklahoma mourned the loss of Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

According to a Facebook post from the OCSO, Investigator Mark Johns returned to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to pray over the desk of Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

Investigator Mark Johns praying over Sgt. Bobby Swartz’s desk. Image from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz’s desk. Image from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator Mark Johns visiting the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The post says Investigator Johns is thankful for all of the prayers condolences he received following the incident.