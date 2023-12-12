OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local artists want to help your Christmas presents pop this year through Curbside Enterprise’s “Wrap Up Homelessness” campaign.

The 10 designs come in two kinds of packs. One is more traditional holiday themed, while the other is not-so traditional.

“We really wanted to keep this as local of a project as possible,” said Ranya Forgotson, Director of Social Enterprise.

You probably know the Homeless Alliance’s Curbside Enterprises, like the vendors who sell the Curbside Chronicle along OKC Streets. You may have even popped into the Curbside Flowers along Classen and NW 5th.

“We all revolve around the idea of providing people the dignity of employment and helping them transition out of homelessness through work,” said Forgotson.

For the ninth holiday season, the “Wrap Up Homelessness” wrapping paper is on sale.

“We’re kind of becoming a tradition in many households,” said Forgotson.

The two packets come with five two-by-three-feet wrapping paper designed by local artists.

You’ll recognize Tulsa artist KC Green’s viral meme from a few years ago.

“The dog who says ‘This is fine’ as he’s in a burning room,” said Forgotson. “He turned that meme into a holiday theme design for us where we have melting candy canes and like, hot chocolate that’s like scorching hot on fire.”

Another design comes from the mind of street vendor, Lacie Wallace.

“She did an acrylic pour painting, which kind of looks like a candy cane, swirls like if you melted a candy cane down,” said Forgotson.

Kristi Colbert also went through the program when she was homeless. Three years ago, her painting made it onto wrapping paper as well.

“I was very, you know, surprised, but very, very honored to do it,” said Colbert.

Colbert said not only do this year’s designs look cool, but the proceeds go towards a great cause.

“They give back into their employees. They help people. They help with the housing, they help with clothing, they help with medication. And it all truly makes a big difference,” said Colbert.

The wrapping paper sells for $10 from a street vendor or $12 from the flower shop.

You can also buy the wrapping paper online for $12.