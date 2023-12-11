OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wreaths Across America along with other organizations laid a wreath at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial Monday morning near the state capitol to remember fallen veterans.

Wreaths Across America honors Oklahoma veterans. Image KFOR.

The wreath was laid to signify unity as well. Officials with Wreaths Across America said they laid almost 3 million last year and they want to break that record this year, starting with the powerful scene at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial. The wreath was a 36 inch live balsam with flags representing each military branch along with a POW/MIA flag.

“We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we should not forget you,” said Cheryl England.

The ceremony also kicked off local efforts to place remembrance wreaths at the headstones of fallen veterans across Oklahoma on National Wreaths Across America Day.

“We want to make sure that every single veteran gravestone is decorated and that every family knows that we’re honoring their family member,” ret. Army Col. Jerry Shiles said.

Shiles served just short of 35 years in the Army.

“All of us work very hard to make sure that our veterans are recognized that they know they’re appreciated and that they’re hearing from us not just on a couple of days a year, but every day of the year,” Shiles said.

Shiles stressed the importance of teaching our younger generations to remember those that served. He left everyone in attendance with a simple, but powerful quote.

“To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen. To be forgotten is the worst. We will not forget,” he said.

National Wreaths Across America Day is set for December 16.