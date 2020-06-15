Wreck involving semi-truck sparks grass fire, shuts down interstate ramps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chaotic start to the work week for many drivers in the metro after part of a major interstate was shut down due to an accident.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck near the I-40 and I-44 interchange in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the semi-truck was driving on the eastbound I-40 to northbound I-44 ramp when it tipped over.

The impact of the crash also sparked a few small grass fires in the area.

The driver and a passenger inside the semi-truck were both ejected, according to officials. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their conditions are not known at this time.

At this point, it is unclear what caused the semi-truck to overturn.

