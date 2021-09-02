Wrecker overturns onto minivan occupied by woman, child in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a close call for a woman and her child in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to an accident at 23rd and Coltrane.

A wrecker that was hauling a flatbed trailer, which was hauling a skid-steer, overturned onto the minivan, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department officials.

Oklahoma City firefighters on the scene after a wrecker fell on top of a minivan.

A woman and her child were inside the minivan. They managed to make it out on their own.

EMSA paramedics checked the driver of the wrecker for injuries, fire officials said.

No further details were provided.