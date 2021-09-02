Wrecker overturns onto minivan occupied by woman, child in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a close call for a woman and her child in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to an accident at 23rd and Coltrane.

A wrecker that was hauling a flatbed trailer, which was hauling a skid-steer, overturned onto the minivan, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department officials.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City firefighters on the scene after a wrecker fell on top of a minivan.

A woman and her child were inside the minivan. They managed to make it out on their own.

EMSA paramedics checked the driver of the wrecker for injuries, fire officials said.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter