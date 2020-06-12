Wrong chicken tender order leads to customers shattering front glass of Del City fast food chain

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police are looking for two people who allegedly became so enraged about their Sonic car-hop giving them the wrong order that they went on a smash and grab.

“They could just call the corporate office and go about it that way, which would be the more civil way,” Maj. Mike Arterbury with the Del City Police Department said.

Instead, the wrong sauce on an order of Sonic Chicken tenders reached a boiling point at Southeast 44th and Sunnylane Road in Del City.

“They were upset over their order,” Arterbury said.

The driver handed her food back to the employee and pointed to the receipt after an exchange of words.

“The store eventually said, ‘Hey, we are refusing you service,'” Major Arterbury said.

Minutes later, the food chain’s manager threw the cash back into the car and asked repeatedly for the pair to leave.

The woman in the driver’s seat unbuckled her seatbelt and got out of the red Nissan Altima.

She started yelling at the employees and even tried to get in through the side door.

Then, a man in the passenger seat hopped out and started punching the window.

The woman tried to drag the man away, but he broke free, coming right back to demand his food.

Meanwhile, the employees of the Sonic Drive-In locked the building down. Just when they thought it was all clear, the man is caught on camera reaching down onto the floor board and chucking a glass bottle straight at them.

The front door of the building was left completely shattered.

The two customers then left.

Now, Del City detectives are on the hunt, ready to press charges.

“It will be destruction of private property,” Arterbury said.

Del City police say no one was hurt.

Investigators tell KFOR the car behind the suspects chased after them and reported the license plate to 911.