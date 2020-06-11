Wrong-way crash on I-35 in Moore leaves one dead, three injured; alcohol a possible factor

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says alcohol may have played a factor in a crash in Moore early Thursday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.

It happened on Thursday, just before 1 a.m., on I-35 northbound at 19th Street in Moore.

According to a trooper’s report, a Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on I-35 in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck a Chevy Silverado in the middle lane and then crossed over to the inside lane where it struck a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Nissan Murano, a 37-year-old man from California, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released due to pending notification for next of kin.

Officials say an odor of alcohol was detected on him.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado was pinned during the incident and freed by first responders. The 48-year-old Oklahoma woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two people were in the Dodge Charger, the report says, with the 54-year-old Oklahoma driver being taken to the hospital in fair condition with head injuries. His passenger, 25, also from Oklahoma, was admitted in good condition to the hospital with leg and arm injuries.

The cause of the crash was due to “wrong way on a one-way drive.”