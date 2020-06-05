Wrong-way crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City leaves one in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on a busy interstate in Oklahoma City.

It happened on Friday, just after 2 a.m., on I-44 westbound at Classen.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi was traveling westbound on I-44 in the middle lane and a Chevy Malibu was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-44.

The semi attempted to avoid a collision with the car and swerved to the left.

That’s when the Chevy Malibu struck the semi’s front portion, causing the semi to depart the roadway to the left and hit a guardrail.

A wrong-way crash on I-44 in Oklahoma City left one person in critical condition.

The 24-year-old driver of the Chevy Malibu was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her condition at the time of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

According to the report, the cause of the crash was due to the “wrong way.”