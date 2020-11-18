Wrong-way driver accused of 4 counts of 2nd-degree murder following fiery crash in October

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The motorist believed responsible for a crash that resulted in the death of four people, including two adolescents, near El Reno has been arrested on four counts of second-degree murder.

Thirty-three-year-old Ashley Louise Ricks of Moore, Okla., was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center on Wednesday.

The fiery crash occurred at approximately 1:37 a.m. Saturday, October 17 on Interstate 40 West near El Reno.

Ricks was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade east in the westbound lanes of I-40. She collided head-on with a 2003 Hyundai heading west, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release issued on the day of the crash.

The impact sent the Jeep into a ditch, where it overturned. The Hyundai went into the center median and burst into flames while its four occupants were trapped inside, according to the news release.

The Hyundai was occupied by an adult female driver, an adult passenger, an older adolescent passenger and a younger adolescent passenger. All four died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

Truckers and other motorists saw Ricks traveling in the wrong direction and called 9-1-1. The following are some of the comments made to 9-1-1 dispatchers regarding Ricks’ driving:

“There’s a car going backwards on the interstate.”

“He’s flying, too, probably 80, 90 miles an hour.”

“Someone is traveling in the wrong lane. They almost crashed into us head-on.”

“He’s gotta be drunk or stoned or something. You need to get a car out there fast.”

Ricks had a prolonged stay at a hospital following the crash.

A witness at the scene detected an odor of alcohol, Maj. Ronnie Hampton with OHP told KFOR in October.

