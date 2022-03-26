OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City Friday night, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on I-40’s eastbound lanes between Pennsylvania and Western.

The scene of a head-on collision on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

The wreck closed the highway for over two hours.

An OHP official said a driver was going the wrong way and slammed into another vehicle.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. An update has not been provided on either driver’s condition.

No further information was provided.