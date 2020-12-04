Wrong-way driver charged in deaths of 4 people

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The driver believed to be responsible for a crash that killed four people has now been charged.

Last month, officials booked 33-year-old Ashley Louise Ricks into the Canadian County Detention Center on four counts of second-degree murder.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, emergency crews were called to an accident along westbound I-40 near El Reno.

Investigators say Ricks was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade east in the westbound lanes of I-40. She collided head-on with a 2003 Hyundai heading west, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the Jeep into a ditch, where it rolled. The Hyundai went into the center median and burst into flames as its four occupants were trapped inside.

The Hyundai was occupied by an adult female driver, an adult passenger, an older adolescent passenger and a younger adolescent passenger. All four died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

Ricks had a prolonged stay at a hospital following the crash.

A witness at the scene detected an odor of alcohol, Maj. Ronnie Hampton with OHP told KFOR in October.

Now, Ricks has been charged for the deadly crash.

According to online court records, Ricks has been charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter in the case.

So far, no court date has been set.

