OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, first responders were called to an accident along N.W. 23rd and Meridian Ave.

Investigators say a car was going the wrong way and hit a Hiland Dairy truck head-on.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to begin cleaning up the fuel spill.